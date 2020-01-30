Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 35.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 49.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the third quarter worth about $3,943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 38.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 203,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

MOBL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 559,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

