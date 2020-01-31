Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobileiron stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 461,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $531.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: Overbought