Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.76

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 56182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,845,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after buying an additional 1,273,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after buying an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,921,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,184,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 641,421 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

