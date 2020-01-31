Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE MBT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

