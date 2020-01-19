Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Receives $32.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 1,332 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $39,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,724.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Model N by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 158,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Model N has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

