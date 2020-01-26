Modern Water (LON:MWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Shares of Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 20339415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.63. The company has a market cap of $991,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Modern Water Company Profile (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

