Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

MRNA stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $20.87. 1,821,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,313. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

