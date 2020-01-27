Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Down 51.7% in January

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MOD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,548. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $378.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

