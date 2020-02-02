Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY20 guidance at $0.75-0.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.30%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

