Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 353,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.88. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 540,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 66.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

