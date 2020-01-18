Moelis Australia (ASX:MOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.63

Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$5.63 ($3.99) and last traded at A$5.53 ($3.92), with a volume of 22823 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.59 ($3.96).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.59 million and a P/E ratio of 34.57.

In other news, insider Julian Biggins 82,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd.

Moelis Australia Company Profile (ASX:MOE)

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

