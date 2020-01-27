Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Sunday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 314,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,997,641.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

