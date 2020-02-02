Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will post $12.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.57 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year sales of $50.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO remained flat at $$2.64 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.56. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

