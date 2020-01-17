Mohawk Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,467% compared to the average volume of 93 call options.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 489,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

