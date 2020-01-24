Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 414,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 331,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

