Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

