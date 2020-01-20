Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of TAP stock remained flat at $$56.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

