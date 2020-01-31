Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

