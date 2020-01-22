Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,909,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth $2,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 131.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

