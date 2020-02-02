Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

MNTA stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $428,838.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,935. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

