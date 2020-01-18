Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $365,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $42,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,418 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

