Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,504. Momo has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, analysts expect that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

