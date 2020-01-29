Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 2,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $937.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

