Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.55

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 2380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $947.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

