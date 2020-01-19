Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MCRI stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $53.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

