Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $53.68. 63,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,900. The stock has a market cap of $947.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $1,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 134,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

