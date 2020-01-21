Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

