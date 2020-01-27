Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

