Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds