Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 399444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

