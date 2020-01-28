Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

