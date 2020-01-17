Mondi (LON:MNDI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Mondi (LON:MNDI) was downgraded by Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,895 ($24.93).

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,594.50 ($20.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,706.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,664.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 52-week high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?