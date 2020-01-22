MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MONDY. ValuEngine upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of MONDY opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

