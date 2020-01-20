Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce $328.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.36 million and the lowest is $325.40 million. Moneygram International posted sales of $345.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.99 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

In other news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Moneygram International by 140.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moneygram International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the third quarter valued at $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.65. 3,458,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.58.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

