MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) versus NetEase (OTCMKTS:NTES) Head-To-Head Analysis

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A NetEase 27.21% 37.50% 20.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile $4.26 million 0.01 -$9.68 million N/A N/A NetEase $9.77 billion 4.30 $930.91 million $6.87 47.74

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyOnMobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyOnMobile and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 0 10 0 3.00

NetEase has a consensus target price of $341.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Summary

NetEase beats MoneyOnMobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.