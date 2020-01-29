Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $189.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $152.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,748.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,306,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,917,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133 in the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mongodb by 27.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mongodb by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Mongodb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

