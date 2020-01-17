Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $992.00

Shares of Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 992 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 987 ($12.98), with a volume of 9473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($12.97).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 935.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 915.80.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Market Indexes