Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 935,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

