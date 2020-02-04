Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. On average, analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

