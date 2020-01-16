Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 19,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 370,260 shares in the company, valued at $66,317,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MPWR stock opened at $178.12 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

