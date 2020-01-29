Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.11 Million

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post $163.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $163.34 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $153.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $624.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $722.92 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $33,393.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,646 shares in the company, valued at $15,509,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $470,589.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,683,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,154 shares of company stock worth $44,535,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 608.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,518,000 after acquiring an additional 200,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $184.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

