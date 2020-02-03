Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MPWR opened at $171.17 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.83.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $3,013,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares in the company, valued at $61,728,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,279 shares of company stock worth $42,482,255 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

