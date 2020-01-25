Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 28th (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MNPR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 28th. Monopar Therapeutics had issued 1,111,112 shares in its IPO on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $8,888,896 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MNPR opened at $16.50 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

