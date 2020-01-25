MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of MONOY opened at $24.64 on Thursday. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

