Monro Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNRO. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. Monro has a 52 week low of $61.92 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 137,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $11,713,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

