Monro (MNRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is set to post its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. Monro has a 52-week low of $63.86 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

