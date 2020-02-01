Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.67.

MNRO traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,435. Monro has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

