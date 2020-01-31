Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Monro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 534,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,435. Monro has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

