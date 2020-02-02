Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.Monro also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. Cfra reduced their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 534,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. Monro has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

