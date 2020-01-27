Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of MRCC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

